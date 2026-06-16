MARYLAND -The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering charter boat captains and fishing guides up to $1,500 per trip to participate in a new program aimed at reducing invasive blue catfish populations in the Chesapeake Bay.
The initiative, known as the Reel in the Blues Bonanza, will provide free blue catfishing trips to randomly selected members of the public during the summer and fall of 2026 while supporting Maryland’s charter fishing industry.
Captains and guides interested in participating must complete an interest form by June 22.
Beginning June 24, the Department of Natural Resources will open entries for the public to be randomly selected for free Chesapeake Bay blue catfish charter trips. Details on how to enter will be shared through the department’s website, email communications and social media channels.
People selected for the program will receive a list of participating charter captains and fishing guides and will contact operators directly to schedule trips.
Participating captains and guides will be reimbursed by the department for up to $1,500 per trip within 30 days. The reimbursement amount may exceed the normal cost of a charter trip and includes a tip for mates.
To qualify for the program, participants must have a Maryland Waterman ID number, possess a valid U.S. Coast Guard captain’s license if operating as a captain, and electronically report harvest data using FACTS.
Blue catfish are considered an invasive species in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. According to the Department of Natural Resources, the fish pose challenges because of their large appetites, rapid reproduction rates and potential impacts on native fish and other aquatic species that support recreational and commercial fisheries.
The pilot program is part of a broader effort by the department to reduce the impact of invasive catfish on Maryland waterways. Additional efforts include supporting invasive species fishing tournaments, collecting harvest data through charter trips and working with industry partners and government agencies to increase removals.
Maryland currently has no recreational season or harvest limit for blue catfish for anglers with the appropriate fishing license.
The department said similar opportunities could continue in 2027 and 2028 depending on funding availability and public interest. The success of the 2026 program will be measured through participation levels, blue catfish harvest totals, customer satisfaction and feedback from participating captains and guides.