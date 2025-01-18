MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation is accepting applications for its Urban Tree Grant Program, a key initiative supporting the state’s goal of planting five million trees by 2031. Applications for the Spring 2025 planting season are due by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.
The grant program focuses on urban areas impacted by transportation projects, environmental justice issues or the heat island effect—where urbanized communities experience higher temperatures than surrounding areas. Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, schools, local business associations and civic groups. Grants provide up to $5,000 for tree planting projects, with larger sums available for pocket forests.
“Native trees, such as White Oak, Redbud and Black Gum, that are planted with funds from this program will help clean the air, provide shade and cool temperatures in our communities.” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld.
Since its launch in 2022, the program has funded the planting of nearly 2,200 trees in more than 40 communities, awarding over $140,000 in grants. These efforts contribute to the Growing 5 Million Trees initiative, established by the Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021.
Grant recipients are encouraged to register their plantings with the state’s "Register Your Tree" tool, which offers planting tips, volunteer opportunities and information on additional assistance programs.