SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police are ramping up enforcement efforts this Super Bowl weekend, reminding drivers of the dangers of aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving.
The agency says troopers from all 23 barracks, including the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team, will conduct saturation patrols in areas with a history of alcohol-related crashes. The initiative is supported by funding from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office. Troopers in Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury will patrol routes 301, 50, 90, 859, 13, and 413.
Law enforcement officials remind drivers that impaired driving is preventable. If attending a Super Bowl gathering, they say people should:
- Designate a sober driver in advance.
- Use public transportation, a taxi, or a ride-share service if drinking.
- Stop a friend from driving if they appear impaired.
- Call 911 to report a suspected impaired driver.
- Stay alert and avoid distractions while driving.
- Move over for vehicles with flashing warning lights or slow down if unable to change lanes.
- Maryland State Police urge everyone to prioritize safety to prevent accidents and DUI-related crashes over the weekend.