MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has been awarded two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support wildlife crossings and pollinator habitats along state highways. MDOTSHA says the funding, totaling more than $538,000, will enhance environmental programs critical to the state’s biodiversity and safety initiatives.
"SHA looks forward to enhancing our state roadways with vibrant pollinator habitats and protecting Maryland’s wildlife through the investment in habitat connectivity" said State Highway Administrator Will Pines.
Wildlife Crossings Program
Nearly $388,000 was granted through the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program to reduce collisions between wildlife and drivers while protecting habitats. The funding will help SHA:
- Identify areas with high rates of wildlife-car crashes
- Develop design standards to minimize these crashes on state routes
- Increase public awareness of the importance of habitat connectivity and safety
The U.S. Congress reports that more than 1 million wildlife-car collisions occur annually nationwide, resulting in over $8 billion in damages, tens of thousands of serious injuries and hundreds of deaths.
Roadside Pollinators Program
An additional $150,000 was awarded to improve SHA’s Pollinator Plan and expand pollinator-friendly habitats. This funding will:
- Enable SHA to adopt pollinator-friendly maintenance practices
- Create and identify eight roadside or median meadows in five counties, adding nearly eight acres of critical habitat
- Install educational signage to highlight pollinator meadow projects
Maryland is home to more than 400 species of native bees, in addition to other essential pollinators like butterflies, moths, beetles and hummingbirds.
For more information about Maryland SHA projects, visit the Project Portal.