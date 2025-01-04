Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, and southern New Jersey. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the region late Sunday night and intensify through midday Monday. It will then gradually taper off Monday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&