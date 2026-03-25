MARYLAND- A new Maryland READS report says better classroom instruction, led by literacy coaches, is needed to improve reading proficiency, even as community school attendance rises.
The report, From Attendance to Achievement: The Promise of Community Schools, offers a statewide analysis of reading outcomes in hundreds of schools supported under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. It highlights both progress and gaps in academic performance from 2022 to 2025.
“Maryland made a bold and necessary investment in community schools,” said Trish Brennan-Gac, executive director of Maryland READS. “These schools are doing important work to remove barriers to learning and help students show up ready to learn. The next step is ensuring that when students arrive in the classroom, they receive the high-quality literacy instruction that will help them succeed. Community schools address barriers to learning. Literacy coaches ensure learning actually happens.”
Data in the report shows that attendance is rising, driven by expanded supports such as health services, family engagement and enrichment programs. However, the findings show attendance gains alone are not translating consistently into academic success.
According to the analysis, 408 schools, or 57%, improved in reading proficiency, while 244 schools, or 34%, saw declines. Officials say the results point to the need for stronger, more consistent instructional strategies.
Statewide literacy coaching is being seen as a key solution. The report cites evidence that coaches who work directly with teachers can help create improved retention in reading outcomes.
“Literacy coaching strengthens the instruction that makes learning possible. When we combine these strategies, we can accelerate progress and ensure Maryland’s historic investment delivers the results our students deserve.”
Maryland READS recommends several steps moving forward, including making reading proficiency a central measure of success for community schools and investing in a statewide literacy coaching program focused on high-need schools. The group also calls for protecting coaches from non-instructional duties, aligning funding with district literacy plans and maintaining transparent statewide data tracking.