ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Budget and Management is reminding Medicare-eligible Maryland State retirees and their Medicare-eligible dependents to enroll in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan before Dec. 31. The State-provided prescription drug plan for Medicare-eligible retirees is set to end at the close of this year.
Retirees currently enrolled in the State's prescription drug plan must take action to ensure coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2025.
To help with the transition, the State has partnered with Via Benefits, a service that offers counseling and enrollment assistance. Retirees must enroll in an individual Medicare Part D plan through Via Benefits to qualify for financial assistance programs offered by the State, if eligible.
Via Benefits’ licensed advisors will help retirees review coverage options and enroll in plans that meet their needs. Additional details, including information about the Life-Sustaining Prescription Drug Assistance Program and instructions for contacting Via Benefits, can be found online.
It is important to note that no other State-sponsored health care coverage is affected by this change. However, the State will not automatically enroll retirees into Medicare Part D plans. Maryland State retirees and their eligible dependents must act now to ensure prescription drug coverage in the new year.