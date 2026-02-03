MARYLAND- The Maryland Transportation Authority is requesting proposals from qualified design-build teams to improve protection around the main span piers of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
The agency says the project will strengthen existing pier protection on both the eastbound and westbound spans. While the bridge already meets federal requirements, the work will apply the latest safety standards from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, helping to ensure long-term safety and reliability.
Officials say firms can access the request for proposals through eMaryland Marketplace Advantage. The total project cost is estimated at $175 million.
The chosen firm will handle the full design and construction of marine-based protective structures for the central span piers on both bridge spans, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. Proposals will be judged based on experience, technical expertise, the qualifications of the proposed personnel and cost-effectiveness.
The Maryland Transportation Authority says in order to be chosen, the team must be a heavy marine firm with a reliable history of managing complex infrastructure projects and produce high-quality work.
In October 2025, the Maryland Transportation Authority hosted an industry forum to outline the anticipated design-build process and meet potential heavy marine contractors, consultants and subcontractors. Materials from that meeting are available online.
The agency says the proposal submission deadline is June 2026, with an award expected in the fall of 2026. A notice to proceed is also anticipated in fall 2026. Officials say any additional geotechnical investigations, if needed, along with the start of design, will begin after that notice. Construction is expected to start in spring 2027.