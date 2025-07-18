MARYLAND - The state of Maryland showed a net decrease of 8,500 jobs in June, according to a report from Maryland's Department of Labor. The most significant loss noted in the report was in federal government jobs and public sector positions.
Specifically, there was a loss of 3,500 federal government jobs. June saw Maryland’s largest single-month drop in federal government jobs in nearly 30 years, according to the department. The concentration of federal workers in Maryland is second highest in the nation, following only Washington, D.C.
This follows Tuesday’s Supreme Court decision that allows President Donald Trump to proceed with plans to reduce the size of the federal workforce. The action focused on executive authority; the decision did not address specific job cuts but rather focused on the legality of Trump's executive order and a broader administration directive calling for workforce reductions, according to the Associated Press.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the sole dissenter. She warned of the potentially severe impacts on federal services and programs, accusing agreeing justices of having “demonstrated enthusiasm for greenlighting this President’s legally dubious actions in an emergency posture.”
The report also shows Maryland's unemployment rate increased slightly from 3.2 percent to 3.3 percent in June. The Department of Labor says it is investing in resources to aid residents who have been impacted by layoffs, including unemployment insurance and reemployment services.
Despite June’s data findings, over the course of 2025 Maryland has continued to have a net positive private sector gain of 5,200 jobs.