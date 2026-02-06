WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks announced federal funding aimed at improving the health of the Chesapeake Bay, including $1 million for a major research project based in Dorchester County.
The funding is part of more than $53.7 million included in the fiscal year 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science appropriations bill, which was enacted as part of a three-bill government funding package passed by Congress and signed into law in January.
A key Bay-focused project in the bill is the Chesapeake Global Collaboratory, led by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. The $1 million allocation will support the development of new partnerships and research efforts designed to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay and other waterways in the region. The project will be based in Dorchester County.
“Federal dollars can make a big impact when we invest them directly in projects that support our communities’ needs,” Van Hollen said. “That’s why we fought to deliver these federal dollars to local priorities – from improving the health of the Chesapeake Bay to supporting scientific research that protects our coastal communities.”
Van Hollen said the legislation also protects funding for agencies such as NOAA, which plays a significant role in Bay research, coastal resilience and extreme weather monitoring affecting Maryland’s shoreline communities.
Alsobrooks said Bay restoration and environmental research remain critical to Maryland’s long-term economic and environmental health.
“In order for Maryland families to truly thrive, we must invest in our state,” Alsobrooks said, noting that the funding bill supports environmental protection, scientific research and community-focused priorities across Maryland.
The Dorchester County project is expected to strengthen collaboration among scientists, institutions and partners working to address pollution, climate impacts and long-term restoration of the Chesapeake Bay, which remains a central environmental and economic resource for the region.