PIKESVILLE, Md. – St. Patrick's Day can be a lot of fun but it is also a holiday that is often associated with heavy drinking. With that in mind Maryland State Police are letting everyone know that troopers will be on the lookout for aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving during St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
From March 14 through March 17, troopers from all 23 barracks, including the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team, will be out in force.
Safety Tips for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations:
If Attending an Event Maryland State Police Recommend:
Designate a sober driver and hand over your car keys before going out.
Avoid drinking if you plan to drive.
Consider public transportation, a taxi, or a ride-share service.
Prevent friends from driving if they appear impaired.
Call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver on the road.
Always wear a seatbelt and stay alert. Avoid texting or using a handheld cell phone while driving.
If Hosting an Event:
Be aware of liability if a guest you served alcohol to is involved in a crash.
Offer food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Arrange for sober drivers or alternative transportation in advance.
Keep local taxi company contacts readily available.
Take away keys from anyone planning to drive impaired.