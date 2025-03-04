Maryland State Senator Hershey pushes back against new business to business tax proposal
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland's Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey is pushing back against a proposal by Democrats in the state that would institute a new 2.5 percent business to business tax. Democrats argue that the plan would raise more than $1 billion and that it would help close the budget deficit. Minority Leader Hershey argues that it is an overreach and has released this statement:
“In the Maryland Democrats’ obsession to raise taxes, they have now concocted a new business-to-business sales tax that will make it even more expensive to operate a business in Maryland. With most of Maryland being an hour or less from the border of another state, many companies will seek out-of-state businesses to provide a variety of services to avoid paying this new tax.”
Hershey claims this is just another example of a policy that solidifies Maryland as one of the most unfriendly states for businesses, "This new tax will put Maryland businesses at a distinct disadvantage to competitors in other states while driving up their operating costs."
