MARYLAND -A ruling from the Supreme Court of Maryland is being hailed as a victory by fair housing advocates in the state. In Hare v. David S. Brown Enterprises, Ltd., the Court ruled that housing policies excluding renters based on voucher use—such as minimum income requirements—violate Maryland's Housing Opportunities Made Equal Act.
The Court found that the company’s policy of requiring tenants to earn 2.5 times the rent amount, even when using government-funded housing vouchers, had a discriminatory impact. Nearly 80 percent of voucher holders were effectively excluded from renting due to this policy, despite the fact that a significant portion of their rent is paid directly to landlords by the government.
"This sends a clear message: strategies to avoid the anti-discrimination provisions of the HOME Act will not be tolerated," said the Office of the Attorney General, which had filed an amicus brief in support of the plaintiffs.
Maryland’s housing voucher programs serve more than 200,000 people in over 101,000 households. Most recipients are families with children, seniors, or people with disabilities, many of whom face unfair barriers under common housing policies.