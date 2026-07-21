BALTIMORE, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority has released a Request for Qualifications for construction of the main span bridge and marine approaches of the new Francis Scott Key Bridge, marking a major step forward in the rebuilding project.
The request begins a two-step, procurement process to select a design-build team for the largest construction contract in the Key Bridge Rebuild project.
“Maryland is working expeditiously to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge and this step is the first major milestone in assembling our construction team,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary and MDTA Board Chair Katie Thomson.
People interested can access the Request for Qualifications through eMaryland Marketplace Advantage. The transportation authority says it will create a shortlist of the most qualified teams, which will later be invited to submit technical and price proposals.
MDTA said companies must submit a statement of qualifications by the deadline listed in the Request for Qualifications to be considered for the next phase.
“This is a significant milestone to get the largest procurement for this project out for qualifications in just over 60 days since announcing the project will be split into four contracts,” said MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner. “Progress continues on the rebuild with permanent piles being driven into the riverbed daily laying the foundation of the future bridge while concurrently advancing through the procurement process on these construction contracts.”
MDTA said the main span bridge and marine approaches contract is the largest of four planned contracts for the Key Bridge Rebuild. It includes construction of:
- A cable-stayed bridge with a 1,665-foot main span and a total length of 3,365 feet
- A minimum 230-foot clearance over the federal navigation channel
- Two concrete pylons rising 602 feet
- A vessel collision protection system at the main pylon piers
- About 660 feet of the south approach bridge over water
- About 1,560 feet of the north approach bridge over water
The MDTA also plans to seek bids for three additional contracts covering demolition of the remaining bridge structures over water and other marine work, construction of the south land approach and construction of the north land approach.
Construction continues while the procurement process moves forward. Permanent foundation piles are being installed, and crews are building the over-water work platform, according to MDTA.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed March 26, 2024, after being struck by the cargo ship Dali, leading to a months-long effort to clear the shipping channel and begin rebuilding the crossing.