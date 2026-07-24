BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown on Friday released updated guidance for state and local law enforcement agencies outlining their responsibilities under Maryland law when working with federal law enforcement agencies.
The updated document revises guidance first issued in October 2025 and reflects laws approved during the 2026 Maryland General Assembly session.
According to the Office of the Attorney General, the guidance is intended to help law enforcement agencies across Maryland understand and comply with state legal requirements when interacting with federal agents. The updated guidance was distributed to state and local law enforcement agencies Friday.
Among the changes highlighted in the update are:
Senate Bill 1, which establishes identification and face-covering requirements for law enforcement officers. The law takes effect Oct. 1, 2026.
The Community Trust Act, which took effect in May 2026 and governs how state and local law enforcement resources may be used for civil immigration enforcement.
The attorney general's office said the guidance applies to all state and local law enforcement agencies in Maryland.
The updated guidance follows a June update to the office's Guidance Memorandum: Local Enforcement of Federal Immigration Law: Legal Guidance for Maryland State and Local Law Enforcement Officials, which focuses specifically on immigration issues and provides more detailed information about the Community Trust Act.
The Office of the Attorney General said the document is one of several guidance resources available on its website under "Guidance on Rights and Protections under Maryland Law."