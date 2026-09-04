MARYLAND - The Maryland State Department of Education has announced new income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals for the 2026-27 school year.
The guidelines, which are updated annually by the federal government, have been adopted by the state through June 30, 2027. Eligibility is generally based on household size and income. Under the new guidelines, a child in a family of four qualifies for free school meals if the household earns $42,900 or less per year. Children in a family of four with annual household income between $42,901 and $61,050 may qualify for reduced-price meals.
Families must submit complete applications for the program. Schools will notify households after applications are reviewed. Parents and guardians who have questions or disagree with an eligibility determination may seek clarification from their school may appeal the decision or request a hearing with school district administrators.
Maryland said some children automatically qualify for free meals and don't need to submit an application. Includes children enrolled in Head Start or Even Start, children certified as homeless, migrant or runaway, foster children and children in households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Cash Assistance benefits. Parents and guardians can reapply at any point during the school year if their household size, employment or income changes, or if the household becomes eligible for SNAP or TCA.
Maryland's school meal programs are overseen by the Maryland State Department of Education and follow nutrition standards established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. State funding through the Maryland Cares for Kids Act covers the cost of reduced-price meals.
The USDA determines the income guidelines each year. For 2026, the free-meal income limits are based on 130 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, while reduced-price meal limits are based on 185 percent. U.S. citizenship is not required to apply.
For free meals, the annual household income limits range from $20,748 for a one-person household to $72,436 for a household of eight. An additional $7,384 is added for each household member beyond eight.
For reduced-price meals, the annual income limits range from $29,526 for a one-person household to $103,082 for a household of eight. An additional $10,508 is added for each household member beyond eight.