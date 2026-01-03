Maryland wins $2.6 million in AI grants to improve access to public services

MARYLAND - Maryland state agencies have received two grants totaling more than $2.6 million over two years to fund artificial intelligence projects aimed at reducing barriers and improving access to public services.
The grants were awarded through the Center for Civic Futures’ Public Benefit Innovation Fund, which selected seven projects nationwide from more than 400 applications across 45 states, according to the state.
The state says the funding will support AI tools to improve delivery of services such as food assistance, Medicaid, housing and unemployment benefits. One grant will support a multi-state effort led by Maryland agencies to streamline work verification for SNAP and Medicaid, while a second grant will fund projects to help agency staff navigate complex regulations, process documents and improve training, says the state.
According to Maryland's press release, all projects will follow Maryland’s Responsible AI Policy and participate in a shared learning cohort focused on best practices, data security and privacy.