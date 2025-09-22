MARYLAND- The Chesapeake Bay’s striped bass population is currently classified as overfished, and Maryland residents have a chance to weigh in on a plan aimed at helping the species recover.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering new measures to help the fish.
The draft plan, called Addendum III, was created after a 2024 stock assessment showed striped bass are unlikely to reach target levels by 2029 without additional restrictions. It includes more than 40 options for recreational and commercial fisheries along the Atlantic Coast.
According to ASMFC, in order for striped bass to meet at least a 50% probability of rebuilding by 2029, the agency must prioritize the species’ protection. That includes limiting harvest pressure in the Bay and along the coast, as well as address other environmental factors affecting striped bass such as warming water temperatures from climate change, habitat loss, invasive blue catfish and forage fish availability.
ASMFC will hold in-person hearings in Maryland:
Monday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. – Chesapeake College, Wye Mills
Tuesday, Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m. – Michael E. Busch Public Library, Annapolis
Virtual hearings are scheduled for:
Thursday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m. – DC and Potomac River region
Monday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. – General virtual hearing
The deadline for public comments is Friday, Oct. 3.
“All the science is pointing to the need for action,” said Allison Colden, Maryland executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.