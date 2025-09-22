STRIPED BASS

A juvenile striped bass caught and released by a survey crew in the Nanticoke River. (Photo: Joe Zimmermann, Maryland DNR.) 

MARYLAND- The Chesapeake Bay’s striped bass population is currently classified as overfished, and Maryland residents have a chance to weigh in on a plan aimed at helping the species recover.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering new measures to help the fish. 

The draft plan, called Addendum III, was created after a 2024 stock assessment showed striped bass are unlikely to reach target levels by 2029 without additional restrictions. It includes more than 40 options for recreational and commercial fisheries along the Atlantic Coast.

According to ASMFC, in order for striped bass to meet at least a 50% probability of rebuilding by 2029, the agency must prioritize the species’ protection. That includes limiting harvest pressure in the Bay and along the coast, as well as address other environmental factors affecting striped bass such as warming water temperatures from climate change, habitat loss, invasive blue catfish and forage fish availability. 

ASMFC will hold in-person hearings in Maryland:

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

  • Monday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. – Chesapeake College, Wye Mills

  • Tuesday, Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m. – Michael E. Busch Public Library, Annapolis

Virtual hearings are scheduled for:

  • Thursday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m. – DC and Potomac River region

  • Monday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. – General virtual hearing

The deadline for public comments is Friday, Oct. 3.

“All the science is pointing to the need for action,” said Allison Colden, Maryland executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you