Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be a brief lull in winds below advisory criteria on Sunday, before another increase in winds are expected later in the day. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&