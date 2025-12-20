DELAWARE - The MAX Challenge donated $1,000 to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition following a successful October fundraising initiative aimed at raising awareness and support for individuals affected by breast cancer.
Throughout the month, MAX Challenge says members were encouraged to contribute as part of the organization’s annual breast cancer awareness efforts.
The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition expressed gratitude for the continued partnership, noting that community support from organizations like MAX Challenge helps make its education, advocacy and patient support programs possible.