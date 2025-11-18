BALTIMORE, Md.- The Maryland Transportation Authority released new cost and schedule estimates for rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge, projecting a price tag between $4.3 billion and $5.2 billion and an opening date in late 2030.
The update comes as design work advances and pre-construction continues in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration.
Acting Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chair Samantha J. Biddle said rising material costs and new federally required safety features—such as a more robust pier protection system—are driving the higher estimate.
“The updated cost range and schedule are directly correlated to increased material costs and to a robust pier protection system designed to protect the new Key Bridge,” Biddle said. “Although rebuilding will take longer and cost more, we remain committed to rebuilding as safely, quickly and cost effectively as possible.”
Initial estimates were created less than two weeks after the bridge collapse in March 2024 so Maryland could request emergency federal funding. Since then, MDTA says national economic conditions, inflation and updated design details have changed the project outlook.
MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner said the rebuild reached 70% design in just 14 months—far faster than similar large-scale projects, which often take years just to begin design work.
Higher Costs, Taller Towers
The new design calls for a longer 1,665-foot main span to accommodate modern marine traffic. That requires taller towers and larger piers, which add cost. The protective fender system being planned is larger than a football field and was not fully accounted for in early estimates.
Construction costs have surged nationwide as well. According to the Federal Highway Administration, highway construction costs have risen about 72% over the past five years, creating uncertainty in materials and labor markets.
The federal government will cover 100% of eligible emergency relief costs under the American Relief Act. Maryland says it will continue contributing upfront funding and insurance proceeds, and the state is still pursuing legal action against the Dali’s owner and manager to recover damages.
Next Steps
Groundbreaking for the new bridge is expected in the coming months. MDTA says it is working to reduce traffic impacts, improve travel options and provide real-time information to commuters as the Baltimore region continues to feel the effects of the bridge loss.
Project updates are available here.