MDTA requests tidal wetlands license and water quality certification for Key Bridge demolition

BALTIMORE, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has requested a Tidal Wetlands License and Water Quality Certification for the demolition of the remaining structures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
A public hearing will be held on Thursday, August 1, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baltimore County Public Library, North Point Branch, located at 1716 Merritt Blvd., Dundalk, MD 21222.
This meeting is solely focused on the demolition project and is not related to the construction of a new bridge. Community members are encouraged to attend to learn more and provide input.