DELAWARE — Communities across Delmarva gathered Monday to honor fallen service members during Memorial Day ceremonies, despite rainy weather forcing several schedule changes and cancellations.
In Milford, community members gathered in the auditorium at Milford High School for the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony, while the Milford Rotary Club’s “Flags for Heroes” display remained on view at Bicentennial Park. Each flag honors a local hero and the person who sponsored it.
“I’ve had my brothers that were in military and served, and I understand the hardships that our military folks face,” Master of Ceremonies, Edward Huey, said.
In Lewes, the annual Memorial Day parade was canceled because of weather, but American Legion Post 17 still held its ceremony at noon.
The community applauded after remarks from service members and legion leaders recognizing the sacrifices of fallen soldiers and sailors.
“Veterans Day is for those of us that are still here, but Memorial Day is really sacred,” said Steve Barrow of American Legion Post 17, a Navy veteran. “It should be a somber event because it is for the fallen.”
In Rehoboth Beach, American Legion Post 5 moved its annual ceremony indoors to the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center because of the forecast.