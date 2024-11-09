MERR

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation Institute’s annual "Finraiser" will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Salero oceanfront venue atop the Henlopen Hotel in Rehoboth Beach.

This event, which serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser, will feature live music, a wine tasting with celebrity bartenders and both live and silent auctions, with items ranging from fine art and home goods to travel packages and pet accessories.

According to MERR Executive Director Suzanne Thurman, the Finraiser is an opportunity for supporters to celebrate and support MERR’s mission of rescuing and researching marine mammals and sea turtles along Delaware’s coast. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the MERR website; however, availability is limited, and early purchase is recommended. Proceeds from the event will fund MERR’s ongoing marine rescue and conservation initiatives.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

