LEWES, Del. - With winter in full swing, the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute is reminding Delaware beachgoers and boaters to maintain a safe distance from seals spotted in the area. Delaware sees four species of seals during the winter months, often resting on rocks, docks, beaches and other locations.
MERR emphasizes the importance of keeping at least 150 feet away from seals, in compliance with the Marine Mammal Protection Act, to allow them to rest undisturbed. Pet owners are also advised to keep dogs leashed. Approaching, feeding, or interacting with the seals is prohibited as it can stress the animals, forcing them back into the water before they are fully rested, which may lead to drowning.
Seals are wild animals and can bite if threatened and direct contact poses a risk of disease transmission. Sightings can be reported to MERR's 24-hour hotline at (302) 228-5029.