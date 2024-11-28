MILFORD, Del. - Milford Advocacy for the Homeless is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner at the House of David in Milford on Nov. 28 from 12 to 2 p.m. The address is 106 South Walnut Street.
The meal is made possible by MAH, Our Daily Bread Kitchen and House of David, as well as the Delaware Community Foundation's Youth Philanthropy Board of Sussex County.
"Enjoy a delicious meal, warm company, and the spirit of Thanksgiving with our community," said MAH. "This gathering is open to all—bring family, friends, and neighbors for an afternoon of gratitude and connection."
Joseph Dyresen enjoyed a meal himself.
"It's a good thing that somebody's doing something for the community here in Milford, Delaware," said Dyresen. "It's a good thing because a lot of places don't do this."
David Shockley with House of David helped make the event possible.
"It's a blessing. As I was making a few meal deliveries, I got a little emotional just thinking about being a blessing to someone's life, and you never know what it's like to not have family, or not be able to cook, or just not feel like it," said Shockley.
House of David says they delivered about 70-80 Thanksgiving meals to people in the community.