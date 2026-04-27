MILFORD, Del. - Those who live in Milford are watching their community evolve as city leaders begin planning for the next decade of growth.
The city has launched the process of updating its comprehensive plan, a state-mandated framework that outlines how Milford will develop over the next 10 years, beginning in 2028. The effort follows the current plan adopted in 2018, as officials say significant changes in population, housing and business development have reshaped the city in recent years.
Milford Mayor Todd Culotta said the comprehensive plan will address a wide range of issues, including land use, housing, economic development, parks and environmental considerations.
“A state mandated exercise for municipalities to kind of lay out what their city, what they want to see their city grow into,” Culotta said. “You know, land use, warehousing should be where commercial should be. Where public parks and greenspace should be maintained.”
The process began with a Planning Commission workshop known as the “2028 Comprehensive Plan Kick-Off,” April 21 where leaders identified key topics such as population growth, housing needs, climate resilience and open space.
For some people who live in Milford, they've seen rapid change over recent years.
“A lot of businesses, a lot of new people, new faces, a lot of new homes going up,” said Tiffany Warrington.
While Warrington said she enjoys living in the city, she hopes future development balances growth with preservation.
“A little more land and a lot less buildings would be nice. I mean, I don’t want my child to have to go ‘what’s a tree,’” she said.
She also expressed concern about the strain population growth is placing on local schools.
“It’s kind of rough knowing that our children are having to fight for what, in our day was so easy,” Warrington said.
Culotta said planning for growth includes ensuring economic opportunities keep pace with development.
“The key is to have economic development, which provides jobs so people can pay for this housing so they can live here,” he said. “They can go out and eat here. They can support the schools here, all those things and the whole — this helps lay that out.”
According to Culotta, there are already about 5,000 approved lots available for future development.
The city is encouraging people who live in Milford to stay involved in the process by attending public workshops or submitting feedback through an online survey as the city works to shape its future.
Similar processes are beginning in neighboring areas, like Milton, where officials have started updating the town's comprehensive plan for 2028. Refining the 'road map' will include a series of public meetings focused on topics such as historic preservation, housing, economic development and environmental protection, including the Broadkill River.