MILFORD, Del. - On Aug. 20 the Milford Central Academy hosted a back to school drive which involved giving bookbags out to students and school supplies. Bounce houses and water ice were all available for kids to indulge in.
Also free haircuts were given out, Milford local Ciara Smack said "So many kids face a lot of bullying in school because of their looks and how the hair is and their shoes and their clothes and everything. So to at least have their hair done it does boost their confidence, and it makes them look forward to the school year"
Grades 1-9 return to school on Aug. 27, all students return the 28.