MILFORD, Del. — A proposed townhouse development on Truitt Avenue is heading toward a final decision Monday night, when the Milford City Council is expected to hold a public hearing followed by a vote on whether to approve the project.
The applicant, Carlisle Lane LLC, calls for 39 townhomes on roughly 4.5 acres.
Resident Moira Cleary, who lives next to the site, says the scale of the project would change the character of the neighborhood. “Now that this looks like it’s going through, we’re definitely getting the house pretty much ready for sale,” she said. Cleary raised concerns about traffic, potential crime and declining property values.
The landowner, Matt Feindt, has previously said the proposal averages eight units per acre, below the 12 units per acre permitted under city zoning rules.
Other neighbors share similar concerns. Violet Sorden said traffic and parking would worsen. “My understanding is they’re not going to have a whole lot of parking,” she said. According to documents from the landowner submitted to the city of Milford, each unit would include one driveway parking space and one garage space. The homes are expected to cost around $300,000.
Milford Mayor Todd Culotta said he is optimistic the project will be approved, calling the townhouses a good price point for first-time buyers and working professionals. He also said he does not expect traffic to become a significant issue if the development moves forward.
The Milford Planning Commission voted in August to recommend denying the project. Because of that recommendation, the council will need a supermajority, six of eight members, to approve the development Monday night. The city council meeting is Monday at 6 p.m.