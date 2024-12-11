MILFORD, Del. - At a workshop held Wednesday night, the city of Milford discussed their plans for "Accessory Dwelling Units" (ADUs), or tiny homes, within city limits.
ADU's are smaller homes that would not be attached to main residences but would exist within the same property boundary.
Supporters argue that tiny homes could provide affordable options for homeowners, especially for families looking to keep elderly relatives close by.
“If it was a family member, it would keep them close and maybe save them from a long-term care facility,” said Kevin Blouch.
During the meeting, the city council discussed potential regulations, including limitations on the size of the units and the number of residents allowed.
Mayor Todd F. Culotta emphasized the importance of proper oversight, noting that smaller units would have less of an impact on local infrastructure.
The council plans to revisit the issue at their next official meeting, with some optimistic about the potential for this housing model to alleviate Milford's housing crunch.