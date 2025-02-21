MILFORD, Del. - Milford has the third-highest rate of drug overdoses in the state, Milford Chief of Police Cecilia Ashe said Feb. 20, after a community meeting on public safety with State Rep. Bryan Shupe.
Over 65 people joined the meeting. Chief Ashe says the police department is working to reduce illegal substance abuse.
Ashe said the department’s strategy includes a crackdown on local drug dealers. If state prosecutors decline to pursue cases against arrested suspects, Ashe said she plans to seek assistance from federal authorities, including the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Derek Foley thinks drug use is a big problem in Milford.
"It's really scary," said Foley. "This generation is supposed to uplift, we're supposed to elevate, we're supposed to evolve, and I don't see it. We're going downhill."
Milford Advocacy for the Homeless Director, Martha Gery, says it's important for police and the community to work together.
"The amount of drugs that are in our city is tough," said Gery. "The police continuing to do what they're doing; getting to know the communities and knowing where things are, but also respecting that there are organizations that are trying to help and working side by side."