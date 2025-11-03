MILFORD, Del. - Milford representative Bryan Shupe, school board member Ashley Connell and Paige’s Kindness Project are teaming up to collect new and unused hygiene products for the Milford High School and Milford Central Academy Pantry.
Connell, Shupe and Paige's Kindness Project are making sure every student has access to the basic essentials that help them feel confident, healthy, and ready to learn.
The following items are being collected:
- Toothbrushes & Toothpaste
- Soap or Body Wash
- Shampoo & Conditioner
- Deodorant
- Hairbrushes or Combs
- Lotion & Facial Wipes
- Lip Balm
- Tissues
- Hand Sanitizer
- Sunscreen
- Nail Clippers or Emery Boards
The two drop-off locations are Fur Baby Pet Resort and the Farmacy Market. Drop-off hours are Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.