MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Public Library will close Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 26-28, as construction continues on a renovation project to update the building ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2027.
The temporary closure will coincide with a planned power shutdown on Oct. 26, when crews will install new electrical control panels and related equipment.
The library's renovation project was proposed in March 2025 and includes a full heating, ventilation and air conditioning system replacement, electrical upgrades, interior reconfiguration, new bathrooms and updated finishes throughout the building. The project is expected to be completed in June 2027, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the library's beginnings in a single room of the Milford Community Building.
Library services relocated during construction
According to the library, most services have been moved to the large downstairs meeting room, commonly known as the Smith Room, while construction continues.
People must enter and exit through the portico doors and follow posted signs. Meetings, programs and other activities will be confined to the Lions meeting rooms.
The children's wing and children's collections will remain unaffected by the renovation.
Because of limited space in the circulation area, study rooms and adult-use spaces are currently unavailable. People can stay in the circulation area only while accessing library services and resources.
Main collection unavailable for browsing
During construction, the library's main collection will not be available for browsing. Library officials say people can still discover new releases, the browse collection, recently returned materials, newspapers and popular titles that circulate frequently.
To request books and other materials from the main collection, readers can place holds through the Delaware Library Catalog.
October work includes electrical and structural upgrades
According to the library's Oct. 12 construction update, mechanical work above the ceiling is scheduled to begin, while electrical and plumbing installations inside the walls continue. Crews are also installing drywall and insulation in the new bathrooms and study rooms and preparing pads for heating and air conditioning equipment.
Starting Oct. 19, crews are expected to install temporary supports for new steel above the library's main interior entrance. The work also includes removing walls and preparing the area for the steel installation.
On Oct. 26, the planned power shutdown will allow crews to install new electrical control panels and associated equipment. The library will remain closed through Oct. 28.
Renovation marks milestone for Milford library
The renovation is part of an effort to modernize the library while preserving its role as a community resource. The project includes accessibility improvements, updated building systems and changes to interior spaces.
Earlier in the project, work included improvements to the Americans with Disabilities Act ramp at the meeting room entrance on Southeast Front Street. Bathroom renovations and other interior construction are also part of the broader plan.