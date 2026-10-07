MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 21 years for a 2024 attempted murder that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Derrick Legree, 39, was sentenced Sept. 10 by a Kent County Superior Court judge after being convicted of attempted murder in the first degree, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, aggravated menacing, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and breach of conditions of bond during commitment, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
The state’s motion to have Legree declared a habitual offender was granted, increasing the penalties he faced at sentencing.
"Thanks to the hard work of our DOJ team and our partners in law enforcement, and the bravery of the victim, this violent offender will never hurt anyone again,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “I hope that this knowledge will bring the victim some peace as she continues to heal.”
Prosecutors said Legree beat the woman on Nov. 3, 2024, before attacking her with a glass liquor bottle and stabbing her five times with a knife at their Milford apartment complex.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and needed emergency surgery, extensive time in the hospital and continued medical care, said the DOJ. Legree ran away before police arrived. He was later arrested in Philadelphia and extradited to Delaware.