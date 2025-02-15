MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Museum is bringing the spirit of New Orleans to town with its inaugural Mardi Gras Masquerade fundraiser on Saturday, March 1, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center, located at 111 Park Ave.
Guests can enjoy New Orleans-style hors d’oeuvres provided by Po’Boys Creole Restaurant in Milton, along with sweet treats from Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop in Milford. DJ Dana McDonald will provide the evening’s entertainment, setting the mood for a festive night of music and celebration.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in traditional Mardi Gras colors—purple, green, and gold—and accessorize with masks, sequins, feathers and beads. Raffles will be held throughout the evening, and a cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $75 per person and must be purchased by Friday, Feb. 21. They can be bought online at Mardi Gras Masquerade Tickets or in person at the Milford Museum, open Wednesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.