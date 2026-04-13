Milford officials to look at CompStat as meeting postponed

MILFORD, Del. - A new approach to policing could be on the horizon in Milford, as city leaders explore data from the CompStat, a system designed to track crime patterns and guide officer deployment.
A committee meeting to discuss the proposal was canceled Monday due to low attendance. Despite the delay, council members say they remain optimistic about moving forward with the initiative.
Councilwoman Katrina Wilson expressed support for the system, emphasizing its potential to improve staffing decisions and overall police operations.
“What this tool will do, it will help us in the future. As far as staffing, the hours of our police department and as far as new staffing, something to support that.” Wilson said. “And we are so happy to have the CompStat a part of the city of Milford.”
CompStat, short for “computer statistics,” is widely used by law enforcement agencies to analyze crime data, identify trends and allocate resources more effectively.
No date has been announced for when the city will reschedule the meeting.