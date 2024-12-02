MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department is kicking off its annual toy drive, offering the community a chance to make the season brighter for local children. According to the agency, from now through Dec. 7, people can drop off donations at multiple downtown businesses. These include Dolce, Red Bandanna, Village and Venue, and The Parker Group. Police say that drop-offs at these locations end on Dec. 12. Locals have another chance to give back, donors can also participate in a special event at Benvenuto restaurant on Dec. 6 and 7. Officials say dropping off a toy or a $25 Walmart gift card will earn donors a $25 restaurant gift card in return. Officers are encouraging donations of gifts valued at $25 or more.
The toy drive doesn't end there. On Dec. 13, the department invites the public to the Milford Moose Lodge #2316 for an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party. Participants are asked to bring their festive attire and another toy to donate. The Milford Police call on locals to help ensure every child has a gift to open this holiday season.