MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department has introduced its newest K-9 officer, Kai, a Belgian Malinois who has officially completed his training and joined the department’s K-9 Unit.
Kai’s handler is Senior Corporal John Badger, a 6.5-year veteran of the Milford Police Department. The highly trained K-9 is nationally certified as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics detection dog.
According to the department, K-9 Kai is trained to detect the odors of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. His training was conducted in partnership with the New Castle County Police Department.