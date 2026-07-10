MILFORD, Del. — Part of Milford's Riverwalk remains closed as the city continues planning repairs to a section damaged by storm impacts and aging infrastructure.
The fenced-off area, which has been closed for about a year, includes cracked sidewalks and deteriorating concrete along the waterfront.
In March, Milford City Council approved moving forward with repairs using a living shoreline approach. The project is designed to stabilize the shoreline with natural materials while helping protect the environment.
City officials told CoastTV the project remains in the design phase because of the technical nature of the site. Plans are currently being developed by design engineers before the project is advertised for public bids. Once bids are received, the project will return to mayor and city council for final approval.
The project also includes plans for a fishing pier.
"I think they should get their hands on it because it's been a while," said one Delawarean, who was fishing along the Riverwalk.
The fisherman also said he would welcome the addition of a fishing pier.
City officials said they hope the work will be completed by the fall.