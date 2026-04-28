Roundabout

A new roundabout at Airport and Canterbury roads in Milford is now open after weather delays extended construction through April.

MILFORD, Del. A newly constructed roundabout at the intersection of Airport Road and Canterbury Road in Milford is now open following weather-related delays that pushed the project beyond its original completion date, according to the city.

The roundabout is part of a city project required to improve traffic flow ahead of the planned $18 million Milford Corporate Center, an industrial development expected to accommodate about 30 businesses.

The city had initially scheduled the road closure through March 6, but winter weather and heavy rain extended construction through the end of April. The intersection has been closed since Oct. 27, with detours in place while maintaining access to nearby homes and businesses.

Final work included roadway striping, signage installation, lighting activation, and landscaping, along with required curing time for the center concrete island, according to the city. The project also underwent Americans with Disabilities Act and safety inspections by DelDOT prior to opening.

According to the city, the extended timeline did not increase the project’s cost.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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