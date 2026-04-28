MILFORD, Del. — A newly constructed roundabout at the intersection of Airport Road and Canterbury Road in Milford is now open following weather-related delays that pushed the project beyond its original completion date, according to the city.
The roundabout is part of a city project required to improve traffic flow ahead of the planned $18 million Milford Corporate Center, an industrial development expected to accommodate about 30 businesses.
The city had initially scheduled the road closure through March 6, but winter weather and heavy rain extended construction through the end of April. The intersection has been closed since Oct. 27, with detours in place while maintaining access to nearby homes and businesses.
Final work included roadway striping, signage installation, lighting activation, and landscaping, along with required curing time for the center concrete island, according to the city. The project also underwent Americans with Disabilities Act and safety inspections by DelDOT prior to opening.
According to the city, the extended timeline did not increase the project’s cost.