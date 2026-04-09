MILFORD, Del. — Construction of a new roundabout at Airport Road and Canterbury Road has been delayed due to winter weather and rain, pushing back the project’s anticipated reopening date, Milford city officials said.
The roads were originally scheduled to be closed through March 6, but the city has now extended the project to last through April 30. In February, the city told CoastTV that weather conditions were likely to impact the construction timeline.
"You can't hurry up construction. You've got bad weather," said Milford driver, Dottie Burke. "There's all types of circumstances. So it's like, suck it up and deal with it."
According to the city, roadway striping, signage, energizing the lighting and topsoil and seed areas near the road all still need to be finished before the contractor can request an ADA and safety inspection from DelDOT to open the intersection. Additionally, the center concrete island will need to be completely cured before the roundabout can open.
Milford drivers had split opinions.
"Roundabouts... I'm sorry - are stupid," said Kathleen Migliaccio. "They cause more problems."
Meanwhile, Burke said she doesn't have a problem with them.
"I think they are very safe conscious," said Burke. "If you just use common sense when you're driving, just be courteous."
The roundabout is a city project required by DelDOT to improve traffic flow ahead of development of the $18 million Milford Corporate Center, which broke ground last March. The industrial park is expected to house about 30 businesses and include a new water tower.
The intersection has been closed since Oct. 27. Detours have been in place since then, with access to businesses and houses remaining open.
The cost of the project will not change due to the extension, according to the city.