MILFORD, Del. - Milford School Board Vice President, Matt Bucher, sent a letter to the Milford City Council and mayor, saying he is not in support of allowing the sale of cannabis in the city, emphasizing problems with the schools.
The letter, sent to Mayor and City Council on Nov. 24, states,
"Dear Honorable City Council and Honorable Mr. Mayor,
Jacqueline Ruiz has two children in Milford schools; she doesn't think pot sales affect students.
"We can't really depend on the law to implement on how our kids are raised and what they believe in," said Ruiz. "And I think the kids that are going to do what they do, they are going to do it whether there's a law in place or not."
Milford Mayor, Todd Culotta, supports Bucher's letter.
"Inevitably, we will be at a point in the future where it is legal everywhere, but right now, I don't agree with it being recreationally sold in Milford," said Culotta.
In a joint statement to CoastTV, the Milford School District and the Milford Police Department said:
"The Milford School District and Milford Police Department are committed to creating safe, supportive environments for all students and ensuring our district-community remains a safe place to live and work. Together, we’ve taken significant steps to strengthen school safety, including completing our first drug sweep in over a decade last year. These efforts reflect our shared dedication to the well-being of our students and the greater Milford community.
While individuals may share personal opinions publicly, these do not represent the collaborative work or official positions of the Milford School District or Milford Police Department.
We remain committed to working together and with our community to prioritize the success, health, and safety of every student in Milford."
Milford is still determining how it would regulate marijuana sales in the city.