MILFORD, Del. - Monday evening, the Milford School Board opened the doors to the newly renovated middle school for a special sneak peek.
According to the district, the renovations will allow the school to accommodate up to 1,000 students, though 700 are currently enrolled for the 2025–26 school year. The building now spans approximately 132,000 square feet.
Superintendent Travis Moorman told CoastTV that he understands how much the community values the history of the building.
"The community, has very deep roots, with the building. Every tour that we've done up to this point, it's been really fun to hear people talk about the time that they spent either as kids or former employees of the district and really kind of reflect upon some of the things that they remember as we walk through that, oldest portion of this new school."
The upgrades aim to strike a balance between preserving the school's historic character and supporting the needs of a growing population. Matt Bucher, vice president of the Milford School Board, said the district is ready for the changes.
"We did this because, our middle school, intermediate and secondary population has risen and rises about 100 students a year, which is a lot. And, we have not built a new facility since 2009."
The new additions are expected to be ready for the upcoming school year. While the facility is not yet open to the public, the school district will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 13.