Milford School District to host back-to-school resource day

MILFORD, Del. - As the first day of school rapidly approaches, the Milford School District is stepping up to ensure that students are well-prepared for the new academic year. To support students and their families, the district is hosting a Back-to-School Resource Day later this month at the Milford Central Academy.
This special event, scheduled for Tuesday, August 20th, from noon to 4 p.m., aims to provide students with essential resources to start the school year on the right foot. During the event, students will have the opportunity to pick up school supplies, enjoy snacks, and even receive a fresh haircut—all at no cost.