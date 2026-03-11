Milford to temporarily cut power Wednesday for storm repairs

MILFORD, Del. - Temporary power outages are expected in parts of Milford on Wednesday, March 11, as crews complete permanent repairs to electric infrastructure following the recent winter storm.
According to the City of Milford, electric crews worked to restore power as quickly as possible during the storm, but some infrastructure now requires additional repairs to ensure the system remains safe and reliable.
To safely complete the work, several electric lines along Elks Lodge Road and in the Orchard Hill area will be temporarily de-energized beginning at 8 a.m. The City of Milford said the extended outage is expected to last about six hours.
City officials said PAM Health Rehabilitation Center and Bayhealth Hospital’s Sussex Campus will not be affected by the outage.