Milford to temporarily cut power Wednesday for storm repairs

Temporary power outages are expected in parts of Milford on Wednesday, March 11, as crews complete permanent repairs to electric infrastructure following the recent winter storm.

MILFORD, Del. - Temporary power outages are expected in parts of Milford on Wednesday, March 11, as crews complete permanent repairs to electric infrastructure following the recent winter storm.

According to the City of Milford, electric crews worked to restore power as quickly as possible during the storm, but some infrastructure now requires additional repairs to ensure the system remains safe and reliable.

To safely complete the work, several electric lines along Elks Lodge Road and in the Orchard Hill area will be temporarily de-energized beginning at 8 a.m. The City of Milford said the extended outage is expected to last about six hours.

City officials said PAM Health Rehabilitation Center and Bayhealth Hospital’s Sussex Campus will not be affected by the outage.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you