MILFORD, Del. - Milford is upgrading its streets and utilities as part of the 2024 Streets and Utilities Rehabilitation Project.
The city has replaced or verified more than 180 water services and installed 3,000 feet of new water main to improve water flow and quality. Although this comes after the city finalized its inventory of service lines connecting water mains to properties and found 3 lead service lines, 114 galvanized service lines (which the EPA considers at risk for lead contamination) and 2,740 service lines with "unknown" materials that are currently under review.
Other parts of the plan include 24 ADA ramps updated to make sidewalks more accessible and repaving N Church Street and SE 3rd Street. However, work is still ongoing on N Washington Street and S Church Street, with sewer line installation expected to finish by the end of November.