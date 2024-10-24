MILFORD, Del. - Milford's first Accessory Dwelling Unit on a single-family property was presented to the community during an open house Oct. 24.
The nonprofit housing developer, Milford Housing Development Corporation and partners, worked on the project. ADUs, as they're known, are a secondary living space on the same lot as a primary residence. Many are "tiny homes" or converted space for living, such as a basement or attic.
The ADU was built for Judy Purcell as an affordable living option, while being right near her son, Jim Purcell. Judy Purcell received her certificate of occupancy for the unit on Oct. 23 and will be moving in over the next few weeks.
"At the end of the pandemic, I sold my home, the family home, and started looking to get something, and I wasn't able to find anything that was good for a person my age and also affordable," said Judy Purcell.
The Purcells worked with the City of Milford to make this unprecedented project happen. The mayor says one of his primary objectives was to focus on affordable housing in Milford.
"All the quirks have not been worked out yet. It's still a work in progress," says Mayor Todd Culotta. "However, we have the ordinance, you can do it. It's wonderful for existing homes in the City of Milford."
Sussex County passed an ordinance paving the way for more ADUs. Lewes has been working through its plans to add ADUs as well.
Purcell says one of the main benefits of ADUs are the shared costs of utilities.
"It has cost me about a third of what it would cost to buy a new home. I have a home that's new and it's also energy efficient," said Judy Purcell.
She says she feels secure being right by her son. Jim Purcell hopes this sets the tone for housing options on a larger scale.
"I hope it sets the stage all across the state, to be honest with you. Whether you want to rehab a garage or rehab part of your home or build a stick built, you know, a new one, I think it's going to provide opportunities not just for older people who need a place, but younger people who are just launching and need a place to stay that is relatively inexpensive," said the property owner.
The Purcell family also made the ADU almost completely wheelchair accessible, with wide doorways and handles in the bathroom.
David Moore, CEO of MHDC, says they have had several inquires since this project started. The property owner says he hopes the open house showed people in Delaware that this opportunity is out there.