MILLSBORO, Del. - Below freezing temperatures have paused a number of projects throughout Sussex County, but the Millsboro Bypass is still on track.
The project is a two lane connector road between US 113 and Route 24. The goal is to alleviate traffic congestion in the Downtown area and provide an alternate for truck drivers.
Here is a look from above at part of Millsboro's Bypass Project.
Millsboro local, Jam, is glad that traffic will be routed away from the downtown area but think the overall project could've been done differently.
"Hopefully it's going to eliminate some of the traffic. It's not going to eliminate all of it. The problem is with Delaware, how they build, they build for what's right now and you should always build for the future," said Jam.
DelDOT's Community Relations Director, C.R. McLeod, says DelDOT is still working to alleviate traffic congestion, even in the cold winter months.
"We have the North Millsboro bypass project underway that is scheduled to open later this year really as a direct result of that growth to help move traffic, especially truck traffic around the actual town itself. So we are make steady progress on that project," said McLeod.
The bypass is expected to span two miles which includes four bridges, one going over a pond. This brings the project total amount to about $130 million.
DelDOT says the bridge deck paving work has been paused due to the weather conditions but non-paving work continues. The project is expected to be completed in September.