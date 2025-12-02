Millsboro Christmas Parade

MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Christmas Parade has been canceled because of forecasted weather concerns, according to the Millsboro Police Department.

Citing safety for participants, volunteers and spectators, police announced the decision ahead of the event for Dec. 2. There is no rain date planned, meaning the annual holiday celebration will not be rescheduled.

"We appreciate everyone’s understanding and thank all of our community partners who worked hard in preparation for this event. While we are disappointed, safety must remain our top priority." said Melissa Torrente with the police department.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

