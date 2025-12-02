MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Christmas Parade has been canceled because of forecasted weather concerns, according to the Millsboro Police Department.
Citing safety for participants, volunteers and spectators, police announced the decision ahead of the event for Dec. 2. There is no rain date planned, meaning the annual holiday celebration will not be rescheduled.
"We appreciate everyone’s understanding and thank all of our community partners who worked hard in preparation for this event. While we are disappointed, safety must remain our top priority." said Melissa Torrente with the police department.
