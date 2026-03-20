Millsboro man accused of murdering female family member

MILLSBORO, Del. — Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man after they say he shot and killed a female family member in The Pines at Long Neck community.
Troopers said 40-year-old John Sulecki was taken into custody March 19 after they responded at about 12:10 p.m. to a home on White Pine Drive.
According to Delaware State Police, a family member who ran from the house called 911 and reported that Sulecki had a gun and had shot a 72-year-old female relative during an argument.
When troopers arrived, Sulecki was taken into custody without trouble, police said. Emergency medical personnel found the woman inside the home with a gunshot wound and pronounced her dead at the scene.
Because of the case, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation. Detectives said Sulecki and the victim were arguing in a back room of the house when he shot her.
Sulecki was taken to Troop 7 and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,060,000 cash bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Patterson at 302-365-8471. Tips can also be sent by private message to Delaware State Police on Facebook or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.
Delaware State Police said support is available through the Victim Services Unit and Delaware Victim Center hotline at 1-800-842-8461.