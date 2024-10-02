MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested Terence Savage, 36, of Millsboro, following a pursuit in a stolen car on Monday.
Savage fled in a stolen Chevrolet Camaro after troopers attempted a traffic stop near Georgetown. Police say Savage was driving recklessly through several streets before abandoning the car in Milton. Police, aided by a K-9 unit, found Savage nearby with a backpack containing a loaded handgun and 3.94 grams of cocaine.
Savage faces multiple felony charges, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and disregard for a police officer’s signal. He is being held on a $43,100 cash bond.