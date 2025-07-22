KURT FAULKNER

Kurt Faulkner of Millsboro is facing two felony charges related to a DUI incident (photo courtesy Delaware State Police).

DAGSBORO, Del — Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man Sunday after finding him unconscious behind the wheel, leading to his fifth DUI arrest and discovery of heroin inside his car.

At around 4 p.m. on July 20, troopers responded to a check on the welfare complaint on the 30,000 block of Iron Branch Road in Dagsboro. A caller reported a Ford Escape stopped on the southbound shoulder with its turn signal blinking, windshield wipers on, and the driver slumped halfway out the open door

When troopers arrived, they found 62-year-old Kurt Faulkner showing clear signs of impairment, sweating heavily, and with an open bottle of whiskey inside the car. Emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

A background check revealed Faulkner had four previous DUI convictions, making this his fifth offense, classified as a felony. During an inventory search of the car, troopers also found 26 baggies of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.

A blood search warrant was obtained for further investigation. Faulkner was later arrested, arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8,500 cash bond.

Charges include:

  • Fifth Offense DUI (Felony)

  • Noncompliance with Conditions of Bond (Felony)

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

  • Driving While Suspended or Revoked

  • Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession

